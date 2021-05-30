[PDF] Cutting Equipment Market : Few Things You Can Learn From Topper About It.

Industrial automation is the use of control systems, computers, IT technologies and robotics for handling distinct industrial processes and machinery as a replacement for human workforce.

How Important Is Cutting Equipment ?

Market Dynamics

The mechanized cutting equipment segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global cutting equipment market over the forecast period. The key development drivers for mechanized cutting equipment segment are manufacturing industry and the steel industry. The steel industry plays an important role, as it is required in the construction, and manufacturing industries. Moreover, in terms of technology, the plasma cutting segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of automation for better quality, consistency, and less production time. However, high production cost of cutting equipment is one of the major factors which are expected to hamper the market growth.

This report focuses on Cutting Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Key players profiled in the report on the global Cutting Equipment market includes : Robert Bosch GmbH, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Makita Power Tools India Pvt. Ltd., ICS Cutting Tools, Inc., Hitachi Koki Co., Ltd., J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited, Klein Tools, Inc., Snap on, Otto Baier GmbH and Hilti Corporation.

The market is capable of becoming one of the most booming markets as it has tremendous growth potential discussed over the said forecast period.

North America cutting equipment market accounted for largest share in 2018

North America is accounted for a largest share 2018 in the global cutting equipment market, owing to high demand for cutting equipment from various industries. According to the U.S. Cutting Tool Institute (USCTI) and the Association for Manufacturing Technology (AMT), U.S. cutting tool consumption totaled $213.4 million in May 2019.

Cutting Equipment Market Segmentation:

Global Cutting Equipment Market, By Equipment Type:

Manual

Mechanized

Global Cutting Equipment Market, By Technology Type:

Carbon Arc Cutting

Laser Cutting

Oxy-fuel Cutting

Plasma Cutting

Waterjet Cutting

Global Cutting Equipment Market, By End-user Industries:

Automotive

Construction

General Metal Fabrication

Heavy Equipment Fabrication

Shipbuilding & Offshore

Others

