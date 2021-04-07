[PDF] Cutting Equipment Market : Few Stories You Didn’t Know About It.

Global Cutting Equipment Market (2020) | Research Report by 2027

The cutting equipment offers effective solutions for a wide range of underground mining and construction applications, which include rapid-entry roadway development, production settings without drilling and blasting, and boring of ore passes and ventilation shafts. Moreover, introduction of automation in production or manufacturing is driving growth of the cutting equipment market. Expansion of end-use industries such as construction, automotive, general metal fabrication, have increased the need of cutting equipment carried out by robots, due to shortage of skilled labor, less operation time, and precision of cutting products, which reduces the overall cost of production. Furthermore, a growing need for facilities such as repair & maintenance and uninterrupted power and energy supply are expected to drive the market growth.

Who are the Major Players in Cutting Equipment Market?

Robert Bosch GmbH, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Makita Power Tools India Pvt. Ltd., ICS Cutting Tools, Inc., Hitachi Koki Co., Ltd., J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited, Klein Tools, Inc., Snap on, Otto Baier GmbH and Hilti Corporation.

The report primarily attempts to track the evolution of growth path of market from 2019, through 2020, and post the crisis. It also provides long-term market growth projections for a predefined period of assessment, 2020 – 2027. Based on detailed analysis of industry’s key dynamics and segmental performance, the report offers an extensive assessment of demand, supply, and manufacturing scenario. Upsurge in R&D investments.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2020-2027) of the following regions are covered.

United States, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of the World

Cutting Equipment Market Taxonomy:

Global Cutting Equipment Market, By Equipment Type:

Manual

Mechanized

Global Cutting Equipment Market, By Technology Type:

Carbon Arc Cutting

Laser Cutting

Oxy-fuel Cutting

Plasma Cutting

Waterjet Cutting

Global Cutting Equipment Market, By End-user Industries:

Automotive

Construction

General Metal Fabrication

Heavy Equipment Fabrication

Shipbuilding & Offshore

Others

Points Covered in the Report

The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the market such as market players, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc.

The complete profile of the companies is mentioned. And the capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report.

The growth factors of the market are discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail.

Data and information by market player, by region, by type, by application and etc., and custom research can be added according to specific requirements.

The report contains the SWOT analysis of the market. Finally, the report contains the conclusion part where the opinions of the industrial experts are included.

