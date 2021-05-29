[PDF] Customer Relationship Management Market : Incredible Transformations

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

Large organization segment is estimated to be dominant in the CRM market in 2017 and is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. These CRM software and solutions help companies to track return-on-investment and helps to improve the overall company sales. Furthermore, small and mid-size organization are expected to exhibit highest CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing demand for SaaS-based solutions, due to less investment in IT infrastructure and this has accelerated the segment growth in the market.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc., Accenture PLC, Infor, Teradata, Angoss Software Corporation, and Salesforce.

North America customer relationship management market is estimated to be dominant in 2017

On the basis of geography, the global customer relationship management market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. North America held the dominant position in the market in 2016 and is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The U.S. and Canada are some of the major growth engines in this region. The market in North America is expected to exhibit high growth, due to presence of market leaders such as Salesforce, SAP, Oracle, Microsoft, and Adobe in the region. Furthermore, Asia Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period. India and China are some of the major growth engines in the market. Increasing numbers of SMEs is one of the major factors driving growth of CRM market in this region. For instance, according to Indian government Economic Survey, 2016, the country had over 19,000 technology-enabled startups in the same year.

Customer Relationship Management Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of organization size, the customer relationship management market is diversified into:

Small and Mid-size Organization

Large Organization

On the basis of deployment model, the customer relationship management market is segmented into:

On-premises

Cloud

On the basis of verticals, the customer relationship management market is segmented into:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Retail and Wholesale

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Telecommunication and IT

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Transportation and Logistics

Hospitality

Manufacturing

Others

