[PDF] Cryptocurrency Mining Equipment Market Investment Opportunities| coherentmarketinsights.com

NEW JERSEY,Washington: Utilization of cyber-physical systems and industrial robots integrated with internet of everything (IoE) with smart learning capabilities are expected to gain major traction over the following years. Moreover, reduction of human errors, high precision outputs, and long working cycles of these portfolios is expected to generate major profits for end-use industries. Use of 3D printing in the manufacture of automotive and other equipment. According to Capgemini’s Digital Transformation Institute, smart factories could increase the global economic productivity to US$ 1.5 trillion by 2022, and double the average profit margins. Some of the major players in the industrial automation segment include ABB Ltd. Fanuc Corp., Yaskawa Electric Corp., Adept Technology, and Apex Automation and Robotics.

An informative study on the Cryptocurrency Mining Equipment market from 2020-2027 has lately released for the database of global info reports that helps by making business conclusions and shape the future of the organizations.

Some other smart innovations include the smart renewable power systems, neuromorphic chips (by Qualcomm) and Microscale 3D printing (still in development phase). These advancements are likely to positively impact the smart technology landscape over the next few years. Increasing adoption of IoT, AR/VR, machine learning, automation, and physical digital integrations to enhance the technology applications across major industrial segments is expected to favor growth of this industry.

The Leading Key Players during this Industry: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Russian Miner Coin, Halong Mining, Zhejiang Ebang Communication Co., Ltd, NVIDIA Graphics Pvt. Ltd., Bitmain Technologies Ltd, SBI Group, Bitfury, TSMC, Canaan Creative Co. Ltd, Global Foundries, and United Microelectronics Corporation.

Smartphones, tablets, and laptops are expected to witness steady demand in the near future. However, smart wearable electronics that include implantable devices, smart watches, smart jewelry, fitness trackers, smart clothing, and head-mounted displays are expected to present substantial growth prospects over the forecast period. Smart watches accounted for over half the revenue share of wearable devices segment in 2016. Moreover, products such as smart eyewear and head-mounted displays are expected to further gain traction with introduction of augmented/virtual reality. In addition to enhanced gaming experience, these products are expected to find huge application in designing architectures phobia therapies, and emergency response training among others. Chief global players such as Apple, Samsung, and Facebook are implementing strategies to establish their foothold in the industry. For instance, in July 2014, Facebook completed acquisition of Oculus Rift for around US$ 2 billion. Increasing incidence of data loss and security breaches over the last few years has increased demand for data security among the populace. Given the proliferation of connected devices, providing enhanced security is likely to be one of the major focuses of players operating in this industry.

