[PDF] Cryptocurrency Market : Few Ways Create Better Out Of It

Cryptocurrency market can be subtly defined as the value of the digital entries in a database that cannot be changed without the fulfillment of the specific defined conditions. It was designed by Satoshi and quoted as a peer-to-peer electronic cash system, which was further realized as an exchange medium that can be electronically created and stored in the blockchain using cryptography to control the creation of additional units. Owing to its limited supply and the potential as an alternative to conventional currency, the technology has gained considerable interests, and is projected to witness CAGR of 56.2% over the forecast period (2017-2025).

Who are the Major Players in Cryptocurrency Market?

Bitfinex, BitFury Group Limited, Bitstamp Ltd., Coinbase, Coinsecure, Litecoin, OKEX Fintech Company Limited, Poloniex Inc., Ripple, Unocoin Technologies Private Limited, and ZEB IT Service Pvt. Ltd.

The report primarily attempts to track the evolution of growth path of market from 2019, through 2020, and post the crisis. It also provides long-term market growth projections for a predefined period of assessment, 2020 – 2027. Based on detailed analysis of industry’s key dynamics and segmental performance, the report offers an extensive assessment of demand, supply, and manufacturing scenario. Upsurge in R&D investments.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2020-2027) of the following regions are covered.

United States, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of the World

Cryptocurrency Market Taxonomy:

Global Cryptocurrency Market, By Industry Component:

Exchanges



Small Exchanges





Large Exchanges



Wallets



Registered Corporations





Volunteer Projects



Payments



Payment rail





Money Transfer Services







B2B Payments





Cryptocurrency payments





Merchant Services







General Purpose Cryptocurrency Platform



Mining



Mining





Mining Pool





Mining Hardware Manufacturing





Cloud Mining Services





Remote Hosting Services

Global Cryptocurrency Market, By Vertical:

BFSI



Retail



Media & Entertainment



Gaming Industry



Healthcare



Travel & Tourism



Transportation & Logistics



Education

Points Covered in the Report

The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the market such as market players, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc.

The complete profile of the companies is mentioned. And the capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report.

The growth factors of the market are discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail.

Data and information by market player, by region, by type, by application and etc., and custom research can be added according to specific requirements.

The report contains the SWOT analysis of the market. Finally, the report contains the conclusion part where the opinions of the industrial experts are included.

