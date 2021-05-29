[PDF] Crowd Analytics Market : The Best Things About It

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Crowd Analytics ?

Increasing demand for crowd analytics in retail industry is major factor driving growth of the market

Increasing demand for insights of the consumer behavior and real time market intelligence to strategize the business in achieving the long term sustainability is major factor, which increased the demand for crowd analytics in consumer packaged goods and retail segment. Adoption of crowd analytics services and solutions in the retail segment allows for effective demand prediction, identifying and targeting relevant customers. Furthermore, various organizations such as Nokia, Huawei and Walkbase, and Fast shop (a Brazilian retailer) are launching the various crowd analytics services. For instance, Huawei, a leading ICT solutions provider and Walkbase, IoT analytics platform provider announced a crowd analytics and marketing solution in 2016, which will provide crowd analytics services to retailers to accordingly enhance the customer experiences.

The Top Leading Companies profiled in this report include: Nokia Corporation, AGT International (Switzerland), NEC Corporation, Sightcorp, Walkbase, Spigit, Inc. (U.S.), Wavestore, Savannah Simulations AG, CrowdANALYTIX, Inc., Securion Systems, and Sightcorp.

Global Crowd Analytics Market: Regional Insights

North America is expected to have the largest market share in the crowd analytics market over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for the security concerns and the need for the intelligent video systems, which is one of the major drivers for growth of the crowd analytics market in this region. Most of the economies such as U.S. and Canada have invested on improving security and safety measures at the public places such retail malls, airports, railway stations, bus stands, and others to prevent suspicious acts and troublesome incidents. This have increased the need for intelligent video systems, which are propelling growth of crowd analytics market. According to National priorities project organization, 2015, the U.S. government funded US$ 598.5 billion for defense and security purpose.

Crowd Analytics Market Taxonomy:

On basis of components, the global crowd analytics market is segmented into:

Solution

Service

On basis of application, the global crowd analytics market is segmented into:

Market Forecasting

Revenue Forecasting

Customer Management

Pricing Analytics

On basis of end users, the global crowd analytics market is segmented into:

Transportation

Retail

Healthcare

Others

On basis of region, the global crowd analytics market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

