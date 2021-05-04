[PDF] Crane Market : The Next Few Things You Should Do For Success

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

Crane Market

Crane Market: Dynamics

Increasing number of construction activities is one of the major factors fueling growth of the crane market

Increasing number of construction activities has led to rising demand for cranes globally, in turn driving growth of the crane market. According to the Chartered Institute of Building, the construction industry is estimated to account for 14.7% of the global GDP by 2030. Moreover, by 2030, the global construction market is projected to reach US$ 17.5 trillion from US$ 8 trillion in 2015. Demand for construction is increasing due to significant rise in urbanization. According to the United Nations Organization, 54.5% of the world population lives in urban cities in 2016 and is projected to reach around 60% by 2030. This is expected to lead to increasing construction activities to provide better facilities, housing and others. Therefore, this is expected to aid in growth of the market. Cranes are valuable equipment in the construction industry. Cranes are helpful for the construction of high-rise buildings and to reach inaccessible areas. Tower crane is the most common type of crane used in the construction of tall buildings and is fixed to the ground during the construction. Various advantages such as high loading and lifting capacity, and high height capacity have accelerated demand for tower crane in the construction industry.

The report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Crane market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period.

The following manufacturers are covered: Liebherr Group, Manitowoc, Tadano, Terex, Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group (XCMG), Zoomlion, Sany, KobelcoCrane, HitachiSumitomo, Furukaw, and Konecrane.

Segmentation by Region Of Crane Are:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The scope of the Report:

The research report on Crane includes segmentation of the market. The Crane market is segmented on the basis of application, services, end-users, and region. Each segment includes a detailed explanation of the factors that are likely to drive and restrain it. In addition, the research report also provides an assessment of the emerging trends in the global market that will benefit each segment during the forecast years.

Analysts have also studied the competitive landscape present in the Crane market. The chapter on company profiles includes an analysis of the key players operating in the Crane market. It provides vital information about the strategic initiatives about the companies in the market and their outlook for the forecast years.

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes the objectives and scope of the study and gives highlights of key market segments and players covered. It also includes years considered for the research study.

It includes the objectives and scope of the study and gives highlights of key market segments and players covered. It also includes years considered for the research study. Executive Summary: It covers Crane industry trends with a high focus on market use cases and top market trends, the market size by regions, and global market size. It also covers market share and growth rates by regions.

It covers Crane industry trends with a high focus on market use cases and top market trends, the market size by regions, and global market size. It also covers market share and growth rates by regions. Key Players: Here, the report concentrates on mergers and acquisitions, expansions, analysis of key players, establishment date of companies, and areas served, manufacturing base, and revenue of key players.

Here, the report concentrates on mergers and acquisitions, expansions, analysis of key players, establishment date of companies, and areas served, manufacturing base, and revenue of key players. Breakdown by Product and Application: This section provides details about market size by product and application.

This section provides details about market size by product and application. Regional Analysis: All of the regions and countries analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of market size by product and application, key players, and Crane market forecast.

All of the regions and countries analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of market size by product and application, key players, and Crane market forecast. Profiles of International Players: Here, players are evaluated on the basis of their gross margin, price, sales, revenue, business, products, and other company details.

Here, players are evaluated on the basis of their gross margin, price, sales, revenue, business, products, and other company details. Market Dynamics: It includes supply chain analysis, analysis of regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report.

