[PDF] Crane Market : Few Tips To Grow Your Crane.

Brief Introduction About Crane Market

Cranes are machines used for lifting, lowering, and moving of heavy objects or freight from one place to another, mostly for transportation or construction work purposes. Increasing government investment for the development of smart city is one of the major driving factors for rising demand for cranes. For instance, according to the Indian government Union Budget 2018-19, the government has selected 99 cities under the smart city mission and will provide a fund of US$ 3.1billion for the development of these cities. Moreover, increasing production in mining have raised demand for the crane globally. For instance, according to world mining congress, the world mining production was 16.9 billion metric ton in 2016 up from 15.8 billion metric ton in 2010.

The Crane market has witnessed growth from USD XX million to USD XX million from 2015 to 2020. With the CAGR of X.X%, this market is estimated to reach USD XX million in 2027.

Leading Players: Liebherr Group, Manitowoc, Tadano, Terex, Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group (XCMG), Zoomlion, Sany, KobelcoCrane, HitachiSumitomo, Furukaw, and Konecrane.

The study is thoroughly compiled and provides details pertaining to industry size, projected renumeration, and sales volume. Comprehensive examination of the important drivers which will influence the growth of the Crane market in the upcoming years is also depicted in the report.

Geographical Analysis:

This report studies Crane Market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2017 to 2021, and forecast to 2027.

Crane Market Taxonomy:

By Crane Type:

Fixed Cranes Monorail Cranes Tower Cranes Gantry Cranes Others

Marine and Port Cranes

Mobile Cranes Truck Mounted All Terrain Crawler Others (Rough Terrain, and Telescopic)



By Application:

Mining

Construction & Infrastructure

Oil and Gas Industry

Others (Shipping & Transport)

Finally, the Crane Market report highlight the economy, past and emerging trend of industry, and availability of basic resources. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Crane Market industry before evaluating its possibility.

