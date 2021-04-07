[PDF] Crane Market : Few Tips About It You Need To Know.

Global Crane Market (2020) | Research Report by 2027

Cranes are machines used for lifting, lowering, and moving of heavy objects or freight from one place to another, mostly for transportation or construction work purposes. Increasing government investment for the development of smart city is one of the major driving factors for rising demand for cranes. For instance, according to the Indian government Union Budget 2018-19, the government has selected 99 cities under the smart city mission and will provide a fund of US$ 3.1billion for the development of these cities. Moreover, increasing production in mining have raised demand for the crane globally. For instance, according to world mining congress, the world mining production was 16.9 billion metric ton in 2016 up from 15.8 billion metric ton in 2010.

Who are the Major Players in Crane Market?

Liebherr Group, Manitowoc, Tadano, Terex, Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group (XCMG), Zoomlion, Sany, KobelcoCrane, HitachiSumitomo, Furukaw, and Konecrane.

The report primarily attempts to track the evolution of growth path of market from 2019, through 2020, and post the crisis. It also provides long-term market growth projections for a predefined period of assessment, 2020 – 2027. Based on detailed analysis of industry’s key dynamics and segmental performance, the report offers an extensive assessment of demand, supply, and manufacturing scenario. Upsurge in R&D investments.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2020-2027) of the following regions are covered.

United States, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of the World

Crane Market Taxonomy:

By Crane Type:

Fixed Cranes Monorail Cranes Tower Cranes Gantry Cranes Others

Marine and Port Cranes

Mobile Cranes Truck Mounted All Terrain Crawler Others (Rough Terrain, and Telescopic)



By Application:

Mining

Construction & Infrastructure

Oil and Gas Industry

Others (Shipping & Transport)

Points Covered in the Report

The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the market such as market players, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc.

The complete profile of the companies is mentioned. And the capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report.

The growth factors of the market are discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail.

Data and information by market player, by region, by type, by application and etc., and custom research can be added according to specific requirements.

The report contains the SWOT analysis of the market. Finally, the report contains the conclusion part where the opinions of the industrial experts are included.

