[PDF] Content Delivery Network Market : The Next Few Things You Should Do For Success

How Important Is Content Delivery Network ?

Market Overview

A content delivery network or content distribution network is a geographically distributed network of proxy servers and their data centers. The primary objective of CDN is to provide high availability and performance by distributing the service to end users. A CDN enables the quick transfer of assets required for loading Internet content including HTML pages, images, videos, and java scripts.

The global Content Delivery Network market is estimated to account for US$ 10,278.7 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2019.

The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Akamai Technologies, AT&T, Inc., CDNetworks, Chinacache, CloudFlare Inc., Highwinds Network Group, Inc., Internap Corporation, Level 3 Communications, Inc., Limelight Networks, MaxCDN, Tata Communications, and Verizon Communications, Inc

Market Dynamics

The adoption of a content delivery network is majorly getting increased due to the increasing usage of content delivery networks in the media and entertainment industry. In this industry content delivery network is getting adopted for streaming high-quality audio and video content. The demand for high quality is getting increased and the pattern for content consumption is getting changed, owing to which CDN network is getting adopted, that can optimize the network performance, and improve the content delivery. For instance, according to Coherent Market Insights, in the year 2018, 84% of all internet users have watched online video through devices such as mobile, tablet, laptop, which is expected to increase over the forecast period.

Concerns regarding the safety and security of user data are expected to hamper the growth of the content delivery network over the forecast period.

Content Delivery Network Market Taxonomy:

Global Content Delivery Network Market, By Content-Type:

Video Content Delivery Network

Non-video Content Delivery Network

Global Content Delivery Network Market, By Service Type:

Telecom CDN Provider

Conventional CDN Provider

Cloud Service Provider

Others

Global Content Delivery Network Market, By Core Solution:

Media Services

Web Performance

Cloud Security

Global Content Delivery Network Market, By Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Global Content Delivery Network Market, By End User:

Advertising

BFSI

E-commerce

Education

Gaming

Government

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Others

