[PDF] Content Delivery Network Market : Enticing Ways To Improve Your Industrial Growth In Upcoming Years

Global information and communication technology (ICT) industry can be broadly segmented into IT equipment, software, IT & business services, telecommunication equipment, and carrier services. Widening business operations and rising demand for high-speed connectivity throughout the business value chain have led to vast integral applications of ICT. ICT finds application in every industry ranging from oil & gas, healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), to transportation & transit industries.

What Is Content Delivery Network?

A content distribution network or content delivery network (CDN) is a geographically distributed network that delivers webpages or different web content or digital content data across various geographical locations. Digital media such as applications, audio, games, images, software downloads, and videos are delivered via CDNs. Increasing number of internet users and proliferation of video over the internet have boosted demand for CDN solutions exponentially.

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.): Akamai Technologies, AT&T, Inc., CDNetworks, Chinacache, CloudFlare Inc., Highwinds Network Group, Inc., Internap Corporation, Level 3 Communications, Inc., Limelight Networks, MaxCDN, Tata Communications, and Verizon Communications, Inc

Content Delivery Network Market Taxonomy:

Global Content Delivery Network Market, By Content-Type:

Video Content Delivery Network

Non-video Content Delivery Network

Global Content Delivery Network Market, By Service Type:

Telecom CDN Provider

Conventional CDN Provider

Cloud Service Provider

Others

Global Content Delivery Network Market, By Core Solution:

Media Services

Web Performance

Cloud Security

Global Content Delivery Network Market, By Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Global Content Delivery Network Market, By End User:

Advertising

BFSI

E-commerce

Education

Gaming

Government

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Others

