[PDF] Container-as-a-Service Market : Best New Tips About It.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Container-as-a-Service ?

On the basis of deployment, public cloud holds the largest share of the CaaS market. The increasing demand for storage and computing resources has helped fuel the demand for public cloud in the CaaS market. In addition to this, the hybrid cloud also plays a major role in an organization for the management of infrastructure. Moreover, the increasing adoption of advanced container platforms in various organizations have led to the implementation of the hybrid cloud model with full infrastructure. The hybrid cloud usage is rising due to the increasing micro service and management service data environment, as they provide better flexibility, security and scalability.

The Top Leading Companies profiled in this report include: Amazon Web Service (AWS), Cisco System, ContainerShip, CoreOS, DH2i, Docker Inc., Giant Swarm, Google, HPE, IBM, Joyent, Kyup, Mesosphere, Microsoft, and SaltStack, VMware

Container as a Service Market Outlook – North America holds the largest global container as a service market.

On the basis of geography, global container as a service market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. North America held a dominant position in the global CaaS market in 2016, and is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Increasing demand for managed data centers, virtual private cloud services, and advanced technology accessibility have led to an increasing demand for CaaS market in this region.

Container-as-a-Service Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of cloud deployment model, the global CaaS market is classified into:

Public cloud

Private cloud

Hybrid cloud

On the basis of application, the global CaaS market is classified into:

BFSI

Education

Government

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Others

Retail

Travel & Tourism

Others

