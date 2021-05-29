[PDF] Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market : The Few Biggest Industry Mistakes You Can Easily Avoid

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) ?

Market Overview

Network-attached storage (NAS) is computer data storage connected to a computer network, in order to provide data access to diverse group of clients. NAS facilitates consumers to share media files between several computers and portable entertainment devices. NAS typically servers files by its software, hardware or configuration. Consumers around the globe are implementing network attached storage (NAS) that can help businesses and consumers to attain operational efficiencies and minimize the cost of storage. All these objectives can be achieved with network attached storage (NAS).

The global Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) market was valued at US$ 2318.9 Mn in terms of value in 2019

The Top Leading Companies profiled in this report include: D-Link Corporation, Seagate Technology Public Limited Company, Synology Inc., Netgear, Inc., Drobo Inc., Western Digital Corporation, QNAP Systems, Inc., NEC Corporation, ASUSTOR Inc., and EMC Corporation.

Market Opportunities

Growing adoption of NAS systems in small- and mid-sized enterprises (SME) is major market opportunity

Increasing use of network attached storage system by small- and mid-sized enterprises is expected to present lucrative growth opportunity for market players. The adoption of NAS in small- and mid-sized enterprises is supported by various benefits offered NAS such as shared storage, flexibility to share capacity between numerous hosts, and centralized control. This has compelled NAS vendors to constantly focus on easy-to-use and cost-effective products for SMEs. This, in turn, is expected to offer significant growth opportunity for market players.

High growth of Internet of Things (IoT) and big data market is expected to provide excellent business opportunity

Integration of Internet of Things and big has increased the adoption of NAS system. Big data offers systematical and analytical information from complex data sets. Moreover, IoT provides interrelated computing devices, which in turn, is boost the adoption of NAS in various end-use industries. Hence, integration of IoT and big data are presenting lucrative business opportunities for market players.

Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Taxonomy:

Global Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market , By End-User:

Residential



Small & Medium Enterprises



Large Enterprises

Global Thermal printing Market, By Design:

Rackmount



Standalone

