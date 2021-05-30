[PDF] Construction Material Testing Equipment Market : Few Stories You Didn’t Know About It.

Industrial automation is the use of control systems, computers, IT technologies and robotics for handling distinct industrial processes and machinery as a replacement for human workforce.

How Important Is Construction Material Testing Equipment ?

Most residents are unaware of the standards required for the residential and commercial buildings. In order Requirement to keep a check on human safety, national and state regulatory authorities have established various standards, directives and regulations for these buildings. Regulations also cover the different infrastructure categories that include utilities, industries, telecommunication, transport, and others. For instance, Australasian Procurement and Construction Council in Australia, Environmental Protection Agency and national Association of Home Builders in U.S., and Construction Products Regulation by European Council in EU are few among the many regional bodies that are responsible for the building standards. Requirement of compliance with these regulatory bodies and ensure the requirements are met, construction material equipment market will witness substantial growth over the forecast period.

This report focuses on Construction Material Testing Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Key players profiled in the report on the global Construction Material Testing Equipment market includes : Aimil Ltd., ELE International, Controls S.p.A., Humboldt Mfg. Co., Matest S.p.A., CMT Equipments, Canopus Instruments, Applied Test Systems, OLSON INSTRUMENTS INC., Qualitest International Inc., Papworths Construction Testing Equipment, and Zwick Roell Group among others.

The market is capable of becoming one of the most booming markets as it has tremendous growth potential discussed over the said forecast period.

High initial cost of construction material testing equipment is hampering the adoption among small construction companies and the contractors of developing countries. Laboratory and industrial based construction material testing equipment has high maintenance as well as operational cost. For educational institute, such high maintenance and operational cost of equipment are expected to hinder the adoption of new construction material testing equipment and eventually will suppress the growth of the market.

Construction Material Testing Equipment Market Segmentation:

On the basis of testing equipment, the global construction material testing equipment market is classified into:

Soil testing equipment

Aggregate testing equipment

Concrete testing equipment

Cement testing equipment

Asphalt testing equipment

Pavement testing equipment

Laboratory testing equipment

On the basis of end use, the global construction material testing equipment market is classified into:

Training and Education

Infrastructure

Extraction (Upstream industries)



Utilities (Energy related infrastructure)



Manufacturing Industries



Transport (Roads, Railways, Airport)



Residential & Commercial



Telecommunication



Others (Government, Hospitals, Education, etc.)

