[PDF] Connected Home Security Market: Few Facts Everyone Should Know | mccourier.com

Brief Introduction About Connected Home Security Market.

Connected home security is a set of combined systems linked to a house by Wi-Fi networks, which is responsible for monitoring, managing, and controlling security devices using smartphones. Home security systems typically include door and window sensors, motion detectors, sirens, smoke detectors, water sensors, and a hub that communicates with these devices using one or more wireless protocols such as Wi-Fi and ZigBee.

Key Players In The Connected Home Security Market: ADT, AT&T, Tyco Security Products, Alarm.com, August Home, Butterfleye, Canary Connect, Cocoon Labs, Control4 Corporation, Deutsche Telekom, Frontpoint Security Solutions, G4S, Google, and Honeywell International.

Geographical Analysis And Leading Players:

This report studies Connected Home Security Market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2018 to 2026, and forecast to 2027.

Connected Home Security Market Taxonomy:

On basis of products, the connected home security market is segmented into:

Locks and Sensors

Detectors

Alarms

Cameras and Monitoring Systems

On basis of Service, the connected home security market is segmented into:

Professional Installation

Self-installation

On basis of region, the connected home security market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East

Africa

