[PDF] Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Market : How This Few Things Will Change The Way You Approach To Industry

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) ?

Computerized maintenance management system stores asset information such as model or serial number, location, downtime statistics, associated documents, repair manuals, and safety procedures. In addition to this, CMMS software stores information related to work order management such as work order number, order type, and description of work order, which further helps an organization to effectively manage all the assets.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Fiix Inc, Fracttal, Hippo CMMS, IBM, Idox plc, Limble Solutions, LLC, ManagerPlus, ManWinWin, MATE PCS, Smartsheet Inc., UpKeep Maintenance Management, and others.

Factors Driving Growth of the Global Computerized Maintenance Management System Market

Increasing requirement of a centralized platform for managing all the tasks of organizations related to assets is expected to boost demand for computerized maintenance management systems over the forecast period. Computerized maintenance management system increases asset visibility by centrally managing all the information of all the assets, workflow visibility through dashboards, automating manual tasks such as ordering parts, replenishing MRO inventory, scheduling shifts, and compiling information.

Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Market Taxonomy:

The global computerized maintenance management system market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, enterprise size, application, end-use industry, and region.

On the basis of deployment type, the global computerized maintenance management system market is segmented into:

On-premise

Cloud-based

On the basis of enterprise size, the global computerized maintenance management system market is segmented into:

SME

Large Enterprise

On the basis of application, the global computerized maintenance management system market is segmented into:

Asset Management

Work Order Management

Preventive Maintenance

Inventory Management

Others

On the basis of end-use industry, the global computerized maintenance management system market is segmented into:

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Construction

Logistics

Government

Others

