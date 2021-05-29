[PDF] Computer Telephony Integration Software Market : Some Ridiculously Simple Ways To Improve.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Computer Telephony Integration Software ?

An increasing number of call centers across the globe is expected to aid growth of the global computer telephony integration software market during the forecasted period 2019-27.

Computer telephony integration software finds major application in call centers as large number of calls are forwarded there, and this software helps in managing and enhancing the productivity of call centers. Furthermore, installation of computer telephony integration software in call centers helps in reducing the time and effort of agents, as they can place the call on hold, warm transfer the call, and place the call in queue over the same platform. Moreover this software is also installed in large organization to facilitate video and conference calling, and it also supports transfer of files within the organization which establishes an easy communication system for members of a company. Owing to such advantages of CTI software, it is installed across call centers and several large organizations.

The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Aircall, Chetu Inc., Genesys, NICE inContact, RingCentral, Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., Talkdesk, Inc, Tenfold, TWILIO INC. and Zendesk, Inc.

Regional Analysis of Global Computer Telephony Integration Software Market

On the basis of region, the global computer telephony integration software market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

North America region is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global computer telephony integration software market in 2019, and is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is owing to a large number of call centers in North America region, specifically the U.S. For instance, according to Coherent Market Insights, there are more than 7000 call centers across the U.S. which employ around 3.3 million to 3.4 million workers. As a result, North America is expected to hold the dominant position in the global computer telephony integration software market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific respectively.

Computer Telephony Integration Software Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of type, the global computer telephony integration software market is segmented into:

Common Desktop

Common Server

On the basis of connection type, the global computer telephony integration software market is segmented into:

First-party Call Control

Third-party Call Control

On the basis of application, the global computer telephony integration software market is segmented into:

Pop-up Screen/Screen Popping

Speed Dialing

Call Routing

Call Transfers

IVR (Interactive Voice Response)

Voice Recording Integration

Others

On the basis of charging type, the global computer telephony integration software market is segmented into:

On-premise

Cloud

On the basis of deployment, the global computer telephony integration software market is segmented into:

On the basis of end-use, the global computer telephony integration software market is segmented into:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

