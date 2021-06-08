[PDF] Computer Keyboards Market- An Emerging Hint of Opportunity 2021

Ergonomic keyboards with non-standard layouts can be confusing for the user. Keys such as end, delete, and home keys are not located at the same position as the traditional keyboards. Function keys (F1-F12) and escape keys are smaller in size as compared to that of conventional keyboards, making it confusing for the user. Furthermore, testimonials from medical professionals suggest that keyboard design is crucial to ensure painless and comfortable usage, in order to reduce RSIs. Vertical keyboards could cause a considerable amount of confusion and discomfort and could possibly be lacking in terms of ability to support user’s palms, which is essential while attempting to type with hands in the vertical position. Moreover, images offered by experts related to the ideal hand position contradict what is required while typing on vertical keyboards. Therefore, these factors are expected to hamper the market growth in the near future.

The global computer keyboards market was valued at US$ 5,178.6 Mn in terms of value and expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights:- Logitech International SA, Microsoft Corporation, Datadesk Technologies, Inc., Fentek Industries Inc., Adesso AG, Shenzhen V4 Electronic Co., Ltd., Fellowes Limited, Kinesis Corporation, Gold Touch Enterprise Inc., and Posturite UK Ltd.

Report Parameters Details of Parameter Historic Year 2017 – 2019 Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2027 Segmentation Covered Global Computer Keyboards Market, By Type: Basic Keyboard

Ergonomic Keyboard

Vertical Keyboard

Compact Keyboards

Adjustable Keyboards

Split Ergonomic keyboards

Others Global Computer Keyboards Market, By Switching Mechanism: Membrane Keyboard

Dome-Switch Keyboard

Scissor-Switch Keyboard

Capacitive (Conductive)

Mechanical Switch Keyboard Global Computer Keyboards Market, By Size: Standard Size

Laptop Size

Thumb Size

Numeric Keyboard Global Computer Keyboards Market, By Application: Corporate

Personal

Gaming Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

