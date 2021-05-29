[PDF] Commercial or Corporate Card Market : The Next Few Things You Should Do For Success

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Commercial or Corporate Card ?

Global Commercial or Corporate Cards Market – Insights

Global commercial or corporate cards market generated revenue of US$ 26.3 billion in 2017. By 2026, the commercial or corporate cards market is expected to be valued at US$ 49.3 billion with a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period. India is expected to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period, followed by France. This growth is attributed to increasing electronic money transactions in the country. According to the Reserve Bank of India, in September 2017, for the first time, the monthly figure of electronic money transactions in India exceeded US$ 10.57 Bn, which was US$ 5.72 Bn in September 2016. According to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, the card transactions in India grew around 84% in one year since 2016.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are AirPlus International Ltd., Amazon.com, Inc., American Express Company, Bank of America Corporation, Citigroup, Inc., JP Morgan Chase & Co. Inc., U.S. Bancorp, Wex Inc., Wells Fargo & Company, Corporate Spending Innovations Enterprises, Inc., NGC US, LLC, and Bank of China Limited.

Market Drivers: Increasing Focus by Corporates to Optimize Working Capital

Companies that make use of commercial or corporate cards can make payments to suppliers instantly (as banks pay the amount on the company’s behalf), which in turn accredit working capital. This is made possible as the payments to purchasing and virtual card service providers can be deferred. The outstanding amount (amount related to the purchase value during the tenure of the billing cycle) to be paid to these card providers or banks by the companies can be extended and the suppliers will be able to get their payments on time. This happens due to the fact that as soon as the card is used for making payments, the concerned bank makes the payment to the supplier and the same is collected by the banks from the companies through their respective bill cycles.

Commercial or Corporate Card Market Taxonomy:

Global Commercial or Corporate Cards Market, By Product Type:

Purchase Cards

Business Cards

Travel and Entertainment Cards

Gift Cards

Global Commercial or Corporate Cards Market, By Card Type:

Open-loop Cards

Closed-loop Cards

Global Commercial or Corporate Cards Market, By End User:

Small & Mid-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

