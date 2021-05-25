[PDF] Commercial or Corporate Card Market : How The Things Will Change When You Will Know More About It.

Global information and communication technology (ICT) industry can be broadly segmented into IT equipment, software, IT & business services, telecommunication equipment, and carrier services. Widening business operations and rising demand for high-speed connectivity throughout the business value chain have led to vast integral applications of ICT. ICT finds application in every industry ranging from oil & gas, healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), to transportation & transit industries.

What Is Commercial or Corporate Card?

Global commercial or corporate cards market generated revenue of US$ 26.3 billion in 2017. By 2026, the commercial or corporate cards market is expected to be valued at US$ 49.3 billion with a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period. India is expected to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period, followed by France. This growth is attributed to increasing electronic money transactions in the country. According to the Reserve Bank of India, in September 2017, for the first time, the monthly figure of electronic money transactions in India exceeded US$ 10.57 Bn, which was US$ 5.72 Bn in September 2016. According to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, the card transactions in India grew around 84% in one year since 2016.

Key players in the global Commercial or Corporate Card market are: AirPlus International Ltd., Amazon.com, Inc., American Express Company, Bank of America Corporation, Citigroup, Inc., JP Morgan Chase & Co. Inc., U.S. Bancorp, Wex Inc., Wells Fargo & Company, Corporate Spending Innovations Enterprises, Inc., NGC US, LLC, and Bank of China Limited.

Commercial or Corporate Card Market Taxonomy:

Global Commercial or Corporate Cards Market, By Product Type:

Purchase Cards

Business Cards

Travel and Entertainment Cards

Gift Cards

Global Commercial or Corporate Cards Market, By Card Type:

Open-loop Cards

Closed-loop Cards

Global Commercial or Corporate Cards Market, By End User:

Small & Mid-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

