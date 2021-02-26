[PDF] Commercial or Corporate Card Market: Being A Rockstar In Your Industry Is A Matter

About Commercial or Corporate Card Industry

Global commercial or corporate cards market generated revenue of US$ 26.3 billion in 2017. By 2026, the commercial or corporate cards market is expected to be valued at US$ 49.3 billion with a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period. India is expected to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period, followed by France. This growth is attributed to increasing electronic money transactions in the country. According to the Reserve Bank of India, in September 2017, for the first time, the monthly figure of electronic money transactions in India exceeded US$ 10.57 Bn, which was US$ 5.72 Bn in September 2016. According to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, the card transactions in India grew around 84% in one year since 2016.

Commercial or Corporate Card Market Keyplayes:

AirPlus International Ltd., Amazon.com, Inc., American Express Company, Bank of America Corporation, Citigroup, Inc., JP Morgan Chase & Co. Inc., U.S. Bancorp, Wex Inc., Wells Fargo & Company, Corporate Spending Innovations Enterprises, Inc., NGC US, LLC, and Bank of China Limited.

Factors and Commercial or Corporate Card Market execution are analyzed using quantitative and qualitative approaches to give a consistent picture of current and future trends in the boom. The study also allows for a detailed market analysis focused primarily on geographic locations. The Global Commercial or Corporate Card Market Report offers statistical graphs, estimates, and collateral that explain the state of specific trade within the local and global scenarios.

Commercial or Corporate Card Market Taxonomy

Global Commercial or Corporate Cards Market, By Product Type:

Purchase Cards

Business Cards

Travel and Entertainment Cards

Gift Cards

Global Commercial or Corporate Cards Market, By Card Type:

Open-loop Cards

Closed-loop Cards

Global Commercial or Corporate Cards Market, By End User:

Small & Mid-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Manufacturing Analysis Commercial or Corporate Card Market

Manufacturing process for the Commercial or Corporate Card is studied in this section. It includes through analysis of Key Raw Materials, Key Suppliers of Raw Materials, Price Trend of Key Raw Materials, cost of Raw Materials & Labor Cost, Manufacturing Process Analysis of Commercial or Corporate Card market

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders Analysis of Commercial or Corporate Card Market

Various marketing channels like direct and indirect marketing are portrayed in Commercial or Corporate Card market report. Important marketing strategical data , Marketing Channel Development Trend, , Pricing Strategy, Market Positioning, Target Client Brand Strategy and Distributors/Traders List

