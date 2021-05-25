[PDF] Commercial Laundry Equipment Market : Some People Excel At Commercial Laundry Equipment Market And Some Don’T – Which One Are You?

Global information and communication technology (ICT) industry can be broadly segmented into IT equipment, software, IT & business services, telecommunication equipment, and carrier services. Widening business operations and rising demand for high-speed connectivity throughout the business value chain have led to vast integral applications of ICT. ICT finds application in every industry ranging from oil & gas, healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), to transportation & transit industries.

What Is Commercial Laundry Equipment?

Commercial laundry equipment are designed for washing clothes and linens automatically. This laundry equipment includes dry cleaning equipment, commercial dryers, presses, and washers. Commercial laundry equipment offers laundry solutions to various industry verticals such as healthcare, educational, hospitality, and service industries. The popularity of commercial laundry equipment is expected to grow significantly, owing to its several benefits such as less equipment downtime and repair, easy to control, low energy consumption and labor costs, durability, reliability, and high efficiency. The commercial laundry equipment is divided into three types such as coin laundry, on-premise laundry, and multi-housing laundry.

Key List Market Participants in the Market: Alliance Laundry Systems Limited, Samsung, Electrolux AB, American Dryer Corporation, EDRO Corporation, CMV Sharper Finish, Inc., Whirlpool Corporation, IFB, GE Appliances Qualitex, Unipress Corporation, and Dexter Laundry Systems among Others.

Scope of the Commercial Laundry Equipment Market Report:

The market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 is estimated to expand at a CAGR of around xx% during the forecast period to reach US$ xx million by 2027, according to the CMI.

This report focuses on the Commercial Laundry Equipment market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. This report categorizes the market based on regions, types, and applications.

Commercial Laundry Equipment Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of product type, commercial laundry equipment market is segmented into:

Multi-housing

On-premises

Coin Operated

On the basis of capacity, commercial laundry equipment market is segmented into:

Upto 15kg

15–30 Kg

30–50 Kg

Above 50 Kg

On the basis of equipment, commercial laundry equipment market is segmented into:

Washing machines

Commercial Dryers

Pressing Machines

Dry Cleaning Equipment

On the basis of end use, commercial laundry equipment market is segmented into:

Healthcare

Hospitality

Laundromats

Educational

Service Industries

Public Sectors

Others

Which are the prominent Commercial Laundry Equipment market players across the globe? Companies Covered as part of this study include: Alliance Laundry Systems Limited, Samsung, Electrolux AB, American Dryer Corporation, EDRO Corporation, CMV Sharper Finish, Inc., Whirlpool Corporation, IFB, GE Appliances Qualitex, Unipress Corporation, and Dexter Laundry Systems among Others. Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report? North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

