[PDF] Commercial Laundry Equipment Market : Few Super Useful Tips To Improve In Your Industry.

How Important Is Commercial Laundry Equipment ?

Increasing demand for efficient on-premise commercial laundry equipment in healthcare industry is one of the major factors expected to drive the market growth of the commercial laundry equipment

The commercial laundry equipment is adopted by many healthcare facilities, nursing homes, and hospitals across the globe, owing to its benefits such as better efficiency, high durability, reliability, low operational cost, and low cost of maintenance over the long term. Laundries in hospitals, nursing homes, outpatient facilities, and other `medical facilities have more number of laundries to be cleaned and it is necessary to maximize efficiency in their cleaning processes, which is expected rise demand for commercial laundry equipment.

This report focuses on Commercial Laundry Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Key players profiled in the report on the global Commercial Laundry Equipment market includes : Alliance Laundry Systems Limited, Samsung, Electrolux AB, American Dryer Corporation, EDRO Corporation, CMV Sharper Finish, Inc., Whirlpool Corporation, IFB, GE Appliances Qualitex, Unipress Corporation, and Dexter Laundry Systems among Others.

The market is capable of becoming one of the most booming markets as it has tremendous growth potential discussed over the said forecast period.

Global Commercial Laundry Equipment Market: Regional Insights

On the basis of region, the global commercial laundry equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Furthermore, in terms of revenue in 2018, North America held the largest market share for commercial laundry equipment market, The U.S. was the leading market in the North America in 2018. The growth in the U.S. was mainly attributed to increasing multi-housing projects. For instance, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, in 2018, the number of residential projects was 1.26 million units in the U.S., which increased by over 3% from 2017. Commercial laundry machines are deployed in multi-housing projects that include apartments, residential societies, condominiums, universities, and dorms. Hence, the rising number of multi-housing projects is expected to propel demand of the commercial laundry equipment in these projects over the forecast period.

Commercial Laundry Equipment Market Segmentation:

On the basis of product type, commercial laundry equipment market is segmented into:

Multi-housing

On-premises

Coin Operated

On the basis of capacity, commercial laundry equipment market is segmented into:

Upto 15kg

15–30 Kg

30–50 Kg

Above 50 Kg

On the basis of equipment, commercial laundry equipment market is segmented into:

Washing machines

Commercial Dryers

Pressing Machines

Dry Cleaning Equipment

On the basis of end use, commercial laundry equipment market is segmented into:

Healthcare

Hospitality

Laundromats

Educational

Service Industries

Public Sectors

Others

