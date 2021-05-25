[PDF] Cloud Monitoring Market : Never Changing Growth Top Secret Which Will Drive Your Business To Next Level
Global information and communication technology (ICT) industry can be broadly segmented into IT equipment, software, IT & business services, telecommunication equipment, and carrier services. Widening business operations and rising demand for high-speed connectivity throughout the business value chain have led to vast integral applications of ICT. ICT finds application in every industry ranging from oil & gas, healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), to transportation & transit industries.
What Is Cloud Monitoring?
Cloud monitoring refers to the process of monitoring, reviewing, and managing of operational processes and work within a cloud-based IT infrastructure. Cloud monitoring is implemented by using manual or mechanized IT monitoring and management technology for the optimal performance of cloud infrastructure.
Key Players: CA Technologies, Solarwinds, Dynatrace, Idera, Sevone, Cloudyn, Zenoss, Datadog, Kaseya, Logicmonitor, and Opsview.
Cloud Monitoring Market Taxonomy:
On the basis of component, the global cloud monitoring market is segmented into:
- Solution
- Services
On the basis of service model, the global cloud monitoring market is segmented into:
- Software-as-a-service
- Platform-as-a-service
- Infrastructure-as-a-service
On the basis of organization size, the global cloud monitoring market is segmented into:
- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
On the basis of end-user industry, the global cloud monitoring market is segmented into:
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Telecommunications and IT
- Government and Defense
- Manufacturing
- Retail and Consumer Goods
- Media and Entertainment
- Others
Companies Covered as part of this study include: CA Technologies, Solarwinds, Dynatrace, Idera, Sevone, Cloudyn, Zenoss, Datadog, Kaseya, Logicmonitor, and Opsview.
Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report?
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
