[PDF] Cloud Monitoring Market : Few Tips To Grow Your Bussiness.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Cloud Monitoring ?

Growth of the global cloud monitoring market is led by the high demand for monitoring huge data set. According to Coherent Market Insights analysis, the global data sphere is expected to reach up to 163 zettabytes by 2025, due to increasing adoption of cloud monitoring. This is in turn, expected to increase due to advantages of cloud monitoring such as cost effectiveness, performance, scalability, and flexibility have also accelerated growth of the market.

The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are CA Technologies, Solarwinds, Dynatrace, Idera, Sevone, Cloudyn, Zenoss, Datadog, Kaseya, Logicmonitor, and Opsview.

High demand for cloud monitoring for financial applications is expected to increase market growth

Software-as-a-service is an on-demand application, used to control and rectify performance of a system. Increasing adoption of software-as-a-services offerings such as customer relationship management (CRM), human capital management (HCM), enterprise resource management, and other financial applications creates a favorable environment for adoption of cloud monitoring, specifically in large organizations. Unlike conventional banking application software, it does not require employees for smooth running of the system. Also, it does not require major investment in PCs, network infrastructure, and backup systems. Moreover, it provides data security and does not require frequent software upgrade.

Cloud Monitoring Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of component, the global cloud monitoring market is segmented into:

Solution

Services

On the basis of service model, the global cloud monitoring market is segmented into:

Software-as-a-service

Platform-as-a-service

Infrastructure-as-a-service

On the basis of organization size, the global cloud monitoring market is segmented into:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

On the basis of end-user industry, the global cloud monitoring market is segmented into:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Telecommunications and IT

Government and Defense

Manufacturing

Retail and Consumer Goods

Media and Entertainment

Others

