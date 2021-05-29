[PDF] Climate Change Consulting Market : Some Strange Facts About It.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Climate Change Consulting ?

Global Climate Change Consulting Market – Insights

Global climate change consulting market generated revenue of US$ 5.3 billion in 2017. By 2026, the climate change consulting market is expected to be valued at US$ 8.0 billion with a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period. India is expected to grow at significant rate over the forecast period, followed by Australia in Asia Pacific market. This growth is attributed to continuous demand for consultancy services in manufacturing, mining, government, and other prominent sectors to take a strategic step against climate crisis.

This report focuses on Climate Change Consulting volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Key players profiled in the report on the global Climate Change Consulting market includes : ICF International, Inc., McKinsey & Company, Inc., PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC), ERM Group, Inc., KPMG International, Coastal Risk Consulting, LLC, CH2M HILL Companies, Ltd. (Jacobs Engineering Group), Deloitte LLP, and Ramboll Environ, Inc.

The market is capable of becoming one of the most booming markets as it has tremendous growth potential discussed over the said forecast period.

Market Drivers: Increasing awareness about harmful impact of greenhouse gas emissions and climate change

The global demand for climate change consulting is significantly increasing, owing to increasing focus of companies and governments on sustainable development, development of smart cities, and increasing government regulations and collaborations for environment protection. Climate change consulting services provided by vendors mainly offer advisory, assistance, and action plans for organizations and governments to control climate change.

Political factors significantly drive demand for climate change consulting services. Policies and regulations act as a key driver for growth of the climate change consulting market. However, climate change consulting market growth was affected by downturn in the oil & gas industry after 2014, as the investments by oil and gas companies in climate change consulting services decreased significantly during this period.

Climate Change Consulting Market Segmentation:

U.S. Insurance and Reinsurance Scenario for Climate Change

Socio-economic Implications of Climate Change

Climate Risk as a Core Business Issue

Role of the Insurance & Reinsurance Industry

Reinsurance Market Scenario, 2018-2026

U.S. Insurance Market Size and Forecast (Premiums Volume)

Prem. Volume < US$ 25 Mn (US$ Mn)



US$ 25 Mn to US$ 50 Mn (US$ Mn)



Above US$ 50 Mn (US$ Mn)

U.S. Reinsurance Market Size and Forecast (Capital)

Global Climate Change Consulting Market, By Service Type:

Corporate Strategy for Climate Change

Carbon Footprint Analysis, Emission Trading and Offsetting

Renewable Energy Development

Energy Efficiency

Policy and Economics

Climate Adaptation Analysis & Planning

Green Building Services

Global Climate Change Consulting Market, By Industry:

Mining

Energy & Utilities

Government

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Others (Construction, Agriculture, Forestry, etc.)

