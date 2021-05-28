[PDF] Chipless RFID Market : Want To Step Up The Growth? You Need To Read This First

The global semiconductors market was valued at US$ 330 billion in 2016 is projected to surpass US$ 395 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 2%. Significant growth opportunities offered by industrial and automotive segments, tremendous growth potential in BRIC nations and increasing focus on technological advancements in U.S. and China are expected to favor growth of the semiconductors market. In addition to industrial and automotive segments, the semiconductor market can be broadly classified into data processing, communications, and consumer electronics. On the basis of components, the industry can be further segmented into memories, MPUs & MCUs, logic, analogue ICs, discrete semiconductors, optical semiconductors, and sensors and actuators.

What Is Chipless RFID?

A chipless RFID is a type of RFID tag that does not use microchip transponder, instead it uses radiofrequency (RF) energy to communicate data. Some of the chipless tags use conductive polymers or plastics instead of silicone microchip, wherein these chipless tags are digitally encoded and work at one-millimeter range. Furthermore, chipless RFID tags have features such as magnetically encoded stripe in banknotes, unique signature, and microwave reflecting fiber. These tags are predominantly used in e-passport, banking cards, and item-level tagging. The chipless RFID tags are used for asset tracking, smart tickets, anti-counterfeiting, animal tracking, air baggage, and high volume secure documents.

Market Overview A chipless RFID is a type of RFID tag that does not use microchip transponder, instead it uses radiofrequency (RF) energy to communicate data. Some of the chipless tags use conductive polymers or plastics instead of silicone microchip, wherein these chipless tags are digitally encoded and work at one-millimeter range. Furthermore, chipless RFID tags have features such as magnetically encoded stripe in banknotes, unique signature, and microwave reflecting fiber. These tags are predominantly used in e-passport, banking cards, and item-level tagging. The chipless RFID tags are used for asset tracking, smart tickets, anti-counterfeiting, animal tracking, air baggage, and high volume secure documents. The global chipless RFID market was estimated to account for US$ 955.3 Mn in terms of value in 2019.

Key Players: Zebra Technologies Corporation, Spectra Systems, Molex Inc., Xerox Corporation, Politronica Inkjet Printing S.r.l., Vubiq Networks Inc., Thin Film Electronics ASA, and TagSense Inc.

Request For PDF Brochure: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/3367

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Chipless RFID market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2027.

To understand the structure of Chipless RFID market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Chipless RFID players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Chipless RFID with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Chipless RFID Market Taxonomy:

Global Chipless RFID Market, By Component Type:

RFID Tags

RFID Reader

RFID Middleware

Global Chipless RFID Market, By Industry:

Retail & Consumer Goods

Logistics & Manufacturing

Healthcare

Government

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is Chipless RFID Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, The global Chipless RFID market is estimated to account for US$ 5,190.6 million by 2027 Which are the prominent Chipless RFID market players across the globe? Can i Add Specific Company? Yes, You can add Specific Company upto 3 Companies. Companies Covered as part of this study include: Zebra Technologies Corporation, Spectra Systems, Molex Inc., Xerox Corporation, Politronica Inkjet Printing S.r.l., Vubiq Networks Inc., Thin Film Electronics ASA, and TagSense Inc., Can i Ask For Customization as per My Requirement? Yes, You can Customise This Report as per Your Requirement Such as Region Wise or Country Wise Data. For Customization You Can Just Click Here and Tell Us about Your Requirement. Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report? North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Go Through Our Trusted Clients List: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/trusted-by

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.