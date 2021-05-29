[PDF] Chatbots for Banking Market : Best Ways To Grow In It.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Chatbots for Banking ?

Even though these chatbots are helpful for banking operations, these have certain privacy concerns, wherein incidences such as fraudulent access is possible. Also, the function of chatbots is more dependent on human for receiving an appropriate answers to the queries. These facts are anticipated to impede growth of the chatbots for banking market.

The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Maruti Techlabs, Inbenta Technologies, Inc., Nuance Communications, Inc., Next IT Corporation, Kore.ai, Inc., CreativeVirtual, Pypestream, Nano Rep, Inc., Mindmeld, Inc. and Ubisend.

Global chatbots for banking Market: Regional Insights

North America held a dominant position in the global chatbots for banking market in 2017, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the region being early adopters of advanced technologies such as chatbots in banking. Furthermore, increasing number of banks in this region are focusing on adopting this technology. For instance, in March 2018 Bank of Montreal (BMO), announced rollout of two chatbots for Facebook messenger and Twitter. Additionally, if consumers are not comfortable with the idea of being answered by a chatbot, BMO offers the option for users to switch to a human customer services at any time during the call or chat.

Chatbots for Banking Market Taxonomy:

On basis of type of chatbot,

Stand Alone

Web Based

On basis of platform

Mobile-Based

PC-Based

On basis of application

Website

Contact Centers

