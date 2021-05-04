[PDF] Catamarans Market : Take Advantage and Grow – Read These Few Tips

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

Catamarans Market

Global Catamarans Market – Insights

Catamarans are multi-hulled boats and are considered as luxury cruising yachts. Catamarans were used for racing or sports purposes, however, over the past few years, these have been manufactured for cruising as well. Along with sports and cruising, catamarans are also used for various other applications such as passenger transport and military operations. Catamarans offer multiple advantages such as enhanced stability, speed, and maneuverability over other marine alternatives such as boats, yachts, and monohulls. This has led to high adoption of catamarans for various applications including sports and recreational purposes. The average speed of catamarans is 300 nautical miles (560 km) per day, which can be as much as 400 nautical miles for sporting events.

The Major Players Covered in Global Catamarans Market are: Sunreef Yachts, Spirited Designs, Lagoon Catamaran, Fountaine Pajot, Matrix Yachts, Voyage Yachts, TomCat Boats, Robertson and Caine, and Gemini Catamarans.

