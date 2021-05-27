[PDF] Catamarans Market : Simple Ways And Pros That Will Help To Promote Its Growth

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

What Is Catamarans?

The study includes a detailed analysis of the global catamarans market with succinct briefings about its types and applications along with profiles of the leading companies mapped in the report. Catamarans are used for luxury cruising experience and are also being utilized for multiple transportation and military operations. The report gives a detailed information about product type and applications of the catamarans. The market is expected to have a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period (2018-2023) starting from US$ 1.12 Billion in 2016 to US$ 1.54 Billion by 2023.

Global Catamarans Market – Insights Catamarans are multi-hulled boats and are considered as luxury cruising yachts. Catamarans were used for racing or sports purposes, however, over the past few years, these have been manufactured for cruising as well. Along with sports and cruising, catamarans are also used for various other applications such as passenger transport and military operations. Catamarans offer multiple advantages such as enhanced stability, speed, and maneuverability over other marine alternatives such as boats, yachts, and monohulls. This has led to high adoption of catamarans for various applications including sports and recreational purposes. The average speed of catamarans is 300 nautical miles (560 km) per day, which can be as much as 400 nautical miles for sporting events.

Catamarans Market Key players: Sunreef Yachts, Spirited Designs, Lagoon Catamaran, Fountaine Pajot, Matrix Yachts, Voyage Yachts, TomCat Boats, Robertson and Caine, and Gemini Catamarans.

The Catamarans Market research provides vital insights to the readers:

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Catamarans Market player

Impacts of the growth of relevant industries on the Catamarans Market

Drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting the growth of the global Catamarans Market

Analysis of supply-demand ratio in each end use sector

Adoption trend and consumption behavior across various industries and consumers respectively

Catamarans Market Taxonomy:

Global Catamaran Market, By Product Type:

Sail-powered



Engine-powered



Others

Global Catamaran Market, By Application:

Sport



Cruising



Others

