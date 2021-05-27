[PDF] Cab Aggregators Market : Fascinating Tactics That Can Help Your Business Grow

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

What Is Cab Aggregators?

Cab aggregators market comprises various participants that connect the customers and car drivers, using different forms of communication technology. Proliferation of smartphones and low cost internet connectivity across the globe has led to considerable growth for mobile application-based business models. Cab aggregators are among the prominent businesses that have garnered large profit margins in the recent past.

Proliferation of cab aggregators has significantly impacted unorganized transport service providers and the automotive industry

Consumers’ inclination towards owning an automotive is primarily to gain access to transportation. Increasing consumer satisfaction through these service offerings has led to significant negative impacts on automotive sales and local taxi service providers. Owing to these impacts, automotive companies are forced to consider sales strategies in accordance to cab aggregators’ presence. Chief automotive industry participants are focusing on collaborations to enhance their sales. For instance, in the recent past, in India, Ola has collaborated with Maruti, Hyundai, Nissan, and Tata to enable better loan facilities, repayment choices, and financial benefits for drivers who opt to purchase cars through its channels.

Cab Aggregators Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of end use, the global cab aggregators market is classified into:

Inter-city

Intra-city

On-airports

Others

On the basis of customer types, the global cab aggregators market is classified into:

Business

Leisure

On the basis of booking type, the global cab aggregator market is classified into:

App-based access(Mobile)

Other online access

Offline access

On the basis of business sector, the global cab aggregator market is classified into:

Organized

Unorganized

On the basis of vehicle types, the global cab aggregator market is classified into:

Luxury Cars

Executive Cars

Economy Cars

SUVs/MUVs

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

