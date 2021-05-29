[PDF] Business to Business (B2B) Telecommunication Market : New Ways You Can Get More Profit While Spending Less

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Business to Business (B2B) Telecommunication ?

Market Dynamics- Driver

Growing practice of latest technologies including cloud, IoT, VoIP, etc. is expected to drive growth of the global B2B telecommunication market during the forecast period

Key players in the market are focused on offering services such as cloud and internet to enterprises, in order to facilitate growing demand for said services for business applications. For instance, in June 2019, Poly launched ‘Polycom Studio’, which is a business-class video conferencing solution, which is compatible with Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and more. Moreover, advent of high-speed broadband services offered by telecommunication providers has led to early adoption of technology-based solutions such as online banking, M-commerce, and more by companies. Thus, these factors are expected to drive the global B2B telecommunication market growth during the forecast period.

The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing.

Request For PDF Brochure: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/2090

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Comarch SA., Deutsche Telekom AG, NTT Communications, Verizon Communications Inc., Vodafone Group PLC, Orange S.A., AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Amdocs Ltd, and Telstra Corporation Limited.

Market Opportunities

Advent of IoT and M2M technology is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for market players

Internet of Things or IoT is of the rapidly growing technology that has gained significant traction in the recent past. Major telecommunication providers in the market are offering IoT-based services to organizations, since it is cost-efficient and offer other benefit including machine-to-machine communication, wireless transactions, and more. Thus, growing adoption of IoT-based solutions is expected to offer excellent growth opportunities for market players in the near future.

Business to Business (B2B) Telecommunication Market Taxonomy:

Global B2B Telecommunication Market, By Solution:

Unified Communication and Collaboration

VoIP

WAN

Cloud Services

M2M Communication

Global B2B Telecommunication Market, By End User:

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Global B2B Telecommunication Market, By Vertical:

BFSI

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Government

Energy and Utility

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is Business to Business (B2B) Telecommunication Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, The global Business to Business (B2B) Telecommunication market is estimated to account for US$ 123,086.9 million by 2027 Which are the prominent Business to Business (B2B) Telecommunication market players across the globe? Can i Add Specific Company? Yes, You can add Specific Company upto 3 Companies. Companies Covered as part of this study include: Comarch SA., Deutsche Telekom AG, NTT Communications, Verizon Communications Inc., Vodafone Group PLC, Orange S.A., AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Amdocs Ltd, and Telstra Corporation Limited., Can i Ask For Discount / Promo-Code? Yes, You Can Use “STAYHOME” Promo-Code and Get 20% Off on Price..!! Can i Ask For Customization as per My Requirement? Yes, You can Customise This Report as per Your Requirement Such as Region Wise or Country Wise Data. For Customization You Can Just Click Here and Tell Us about Your Requirement. How Many Clients You Served? Go through Our Trusted Client List : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/trusted-by

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.