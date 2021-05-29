[PDF] Business Intelligence and Analytics Market : Knowing Some Secrets Will Make Your Industry Grow Amazing

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Business Intelligence and Analytics ?

Market Dynamics

Increasing demand for real time data analysis, rising focus on understanding consumers’ demand through analysis of unstructured data, and increasing adoption of cloud computing technology by various organization are some of the factors fueling growth of the business intelligence and analytics market globally. Moreover, increasing implementation of the cloud technology has reduced IT infrastructure costs incurred by organizations, as business intelligence and analytics software requires extensive storage space. Hence, implementation of cloud technology is expected to facilitate demand for business intelligence and analytics tools in the near future.

Business Intelligence and Analytics Market Prime key vendors ( Tibco Software, Tableau Software, Inc., SAS Institute, Inc., SAP AG, Qlik Technologies, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Microstrategy , Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Information Builders, IBM Corporation. ) . In the end, there are 4 key segments covered in this market report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global business intelligence and analytics market

According to Coherent Market Insights, the business intelligence and analytics market in North America held the dominant position in 2018. U.S. and Canada are the major countries driving the business intelligence and analytics market in North America due to increasing adoption of business intelligence and analytic software and solutions by organization. Additionally, increasing digitalization in North America is expected to provide growth opportunity for key player operating in the business intelligence and analytics market.

Business Intelligence and Analytics Market Taxonomy

Global Business Intelligence and Analytics Market, By Deployment Model:

Cloud

On-Premises

Global Business Intelligence and Analytics Market, By Platform:

Business intelligence platform

Corporate performance management suite

Advance and predictive analytics

Content Analytics

Analytics Application

Global Business Intelligence and Analytics Market, By Service:

Professional Services

Managed services

Global Business Intelligence and Analytics Market, By Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Global Business Intelligence and Analytics Market, By Verticals:

BFSI

Energy and Power

Education

Government

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Retail

IT and Telecom

Others

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is Business Intelligence and Analytics Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, The global Business Intelligence and Analytics Market Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period (2019–2027) Which are the prominent Business Intelligence and Analytics market players across the globe? Can i Add Specific Company? Yes, You can add Specific Company upto 3 Companies. Companies Covered as part of this study include: Tibco Software, Tableau Software, Inc., SAS Institute, Inc., SAP AG, Qlik Technologies, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Microstrategy , Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Information Builders, IBM Corporation.

