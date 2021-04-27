[PDF] Business Intelligence and Analytics Market : Few Super Useful Tips To Improve In Your Industry.
Business Intelligence and Analytics Key Players : Tibco Software, Tableau Software, Inc., SAS Institute, Inc., SAP AG, Qlik Technologies, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Microstrategy , Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Information Builders, IBM Corporation.
Business Intelligence and Analytics Market
The global Business Intelligence and Analytics Market Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period (2019–2027)
Business Intelligence and Analytics Market Taxonomy:
Global Business Intelligence and Analytics Market, By Deployment Model:
- Cloud
- On-Premises
Global Business Intelligence and Analytics Market, By Platform:
- Business intelligence platform
- Corporate performance management suite
- Advance and predictive analytics
- Content Analytics
- Analytics Application
Global Business Intelligence and Analytics Market, By Service:
- Professional Services
- Managed services
Global Business Intelligence and Analytics Market, By Organization Size:
- Small and Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
Global Business Intelligence and Analytics Market, By Verticals:
- BFSI
- Energy and Power
- Education
- Government
- Healthcare
- Media and Entertainment
- Manufacturing
- Retail
- IT and Telecom
- Others
