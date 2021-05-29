[PDF] Building Information Modelling Market : New Ways You Can Get More Profit While Spending Less

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Building Information Modelling ?

Increasing demand for improving productivity and competitiveness in the architecture, engineering, and construction industries is a key factor driving adoption of building information modeling

Building Information Modelling (BIM) technology helps in increasing productivity by minimizing costs and time. Moreover, due to various advanced features such as minimizing the duration of project management, reduce rework, and improve quality have increased demand for BIM in construction industry.

Also, increasing government support for the implementation of BIM in various projects have further driven market growth. For instance, the U.K. government projects that BIM would help in 20–30 percent reduction in the lifecycle cost of its public-sector assets built after 2016.

Building Information Modelling Market Prime key vendors ( Autodesk Inc., Nementschek SE, Trimble Navigation Ltd., Bentley System, Inc., Asite Ltd, AVEA,RIB Software AG, Dassault Systems, Archidata, Inc., Intergraph Corporation, Beck Technology Ltd., Computer & Structure, Inc., Robert Mcheel & Associates, and Cadsoft ) . In the end, there are 4 key segments covered in this market report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

Global building information modeling – Regional Insight

On the basis of geography, the global business information modeling market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. The US held a dominant position in the market and is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Supportive government initiatives in the country creates a highly conducive environment for growth of the BIM market in the region. For instance, United States General Services Administration (GSA) formulated the National BIM Program in 2003. According to this program certain policies are mandated for the BIM adoption in all Public Buildings Service projects.

Building Information Modelling Market Taxonomy

On the basis of offering, the global building information modeling market is segmented into:

Software

Service

On the basis of the project type, the global building information modeling market is segmented into:

Pre-Construction

Construction

Other

On the basis of vertical, the global building information modeling market is segmented into:

Commercial

Residential

Infrastructure

Institutional

Industrial

Others

