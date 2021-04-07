[PDF] Building Information Modelling Market : Few Stories You Didn’t Know About It.

Global Building Information Modelling Market (2020) | Research Report by 2027

Building Information Modelling (BIM) is an intelligent and model-based process that provides insights for creating and managing construction projects at a fast pace, economically, and in a highly sustainable. All the data are collected during the design, construction, management, and maintenance phases are incorporated into digital models that can be used by all construction partners. BIM helps in building a virtual project at the initial state of construction and it is known as virtual construction.

Who are the Major Players in Building Information Modelling Market?

Autodesk Inc., Nementschek SE, Trimble Navigation Ltd., Bentley System, Inc., Asite Ltd, AVEA,RIB Software AG, Dassault Systems, Archidata, Inc., Intergraph Corporation, Beck Technology Ltd., Computer & Structure, Inc., Robert Mcheel & Associates, and Cadsoft

The report primarily attempts to track the evolution of growth path of market from 2019, through 2020, and post the crisis. It also provides long-term market growth projections for a predefined period of assessment, 2020 – 2027. Based on detailed analysis of industry’s key dynamics and segmental performance, the report offers an extensive assessment of demand, supply, and manufacturing scenario. Upsurge in R&D investments.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2020-2027) of the following regions are covered.

United States, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of the World

Building Information Modelling Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of offering, the global building information modeling market is segmented into:

Software

Service

On the basis of the project type, the global building information modeling market is segmented into:

Pre-Construction

Construction

Other

On the basis of vertical, the global building information modeling market is segmented into:

Commercial

Residential

Infrastructure

Institutional

Industrial

Others

Points Covered in the Report

The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the market such as market players, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc.

The complete profile of the companies is mentioned. And the capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report.

The growth factors of the market are discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail.

Data and information by market player, by region, by type, by application and etc., and custom research can be added according to specific requirements.

The report contains the SWOT analysis of the market. Finally, the report contains the conclusion part where the opinions of the industrial experts are included.

