[PDF] Building Automation Systems Market Report, Forthcoming Opportunity, Regional Insights and Update Trend

The global building automation systems market was valued US$ 69.64 Bn in 2019 and expected to reach US$ 153.43 Bn by 2027.

The Building Automation Systems market report an overview of the industrial growth upstream and downstream. The report deeply observes the competitive structure of the market worldwide. The report comprises a detailed summary of the various firms, manufacturers, organizations, and other competitive players in this market. The report investigates the global Building Automation Systems industry delivers in-depth market information based on the data related to export and import along with the ongoing industry trends in the global market. The research help customers to assess their techniques, trends, key product offering, and their monetary status. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

In global building automation systems market, by Application, the commercial, sub-segment dominated the global market in 2019, accounting for 46.5% share in terms of value, followed by residential, government and others respectively. According to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), buildings such as residential, government, commercial, and others utilize around 40% of energy generated worldwide, while commercial and residential buildings utilize around 60% of the global electricity and uncontrolled building operations resulting unnecessary energy wastage of between 10% and 25%. In such cases, BAS help in reducing these numbers, which in turn, is expected to support the market growth. Furthermore, building automation systems offer improved monitoring and control over numerous applications, thereby providing cost saving and optimization of energy consumption. According to the U.S. Department of Energy report, Building Automation Systems (BAS) can aid in annual energy savings ranging between 2% and 26%, with a median saving of 15%. In terms of cost, BAS solutions can aid with a median saving of US$ 0.12 /sq. ft. annually.

Automated Logic Corporation, AT&T Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc., Schneider Electric SE, Hubbell Inc., ABB Ltd., Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG, Ingersoll-Rand Plc, Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH, and Siemens AG.

The study then shows up information on various factors such as global major key players including recent trends, developments, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions. The market report further highlights the product range, product types, applications, and regions of this market. The Global Building Automation Systems Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. These analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Global Building Automation Systems Market, By System:

Security & Surveillance

HVAC

Lighting Solutions

Building Energy Management

Others

Global Building Automation Systems Market, By Application:

Commercial

Residential

Government

Others

Furthermore, this market report throws light on the standards research to move the business forward without any problems thus the effects of COVID-19 on the growth of the market can also be easily obtained through this report. Also; it study includes an in-depth analysis of where important types, applications, and regional segments are studied. This Building Automation Systems market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging strategic growth analysis, market size, category growths, application niches, and geographic expansions.

