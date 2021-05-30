[PDF] Brushless DC Motors Market : The Next Few Things You Should Do For Success

Industrial automation is the use of control systems, computers, IT technologies and robotics for handling distinct industrial processes and machinery as a replacement for human workforce.

How Important Is Brushless DC Motors ?

Brushless DC Motors Market Growth Factors:

Higher efficiency of brushless DC motors in comparison with other induction or magnetic motors is driving growth of the brushless DC motors market. Brushless DC motors are more efficient than its brushed DC counterparts, as is it is associated with lower mechanical wear outs, thus lowering maintenance costs. The brushless DC motors market is witnessing rapid growth due to rising demand for electric vehicles.

Brushless DC Motors Market Prime key vendors ( Johnson Electric, Ametek, MinebeaMitsumi Inc., Allied Motion Technologies Inc., Maxon Motor AG., Emerson Electric Corporation, ABB, Nidec Corporation, and ARC Systems. ) . In the end, there are 4 key segments covered in this market report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

Brushless DC Motors Market Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific held the large brushless DC motors market share due to rising production of electric cars and increasing demand for consumer electronics. According to the international energy agency, in 2016, China held the largest market share in the electric cars market, accounting for over 40% of the global electric cars sold in China.

Brushless DC Motors Market Taxonomy

By Speed:

Greater than 500 RPM

501 – 2000 RPM

2001 – 10000 RPM

Less than10000 RPM

By Product Type:

Inner Rotor Brushless DC Motors

Outer Rotor Brushless DC Motors

Among product type, the inner rotor brushless DC motors segment is expected to hold a large market share. Inner rotor brushless DC motors are generally used in applications requiring high initial torque, flexible action, and fast acceleration.

By End User:

Medical

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Appliances

Instrumentation

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial Automation Equipment

