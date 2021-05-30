[PDF] Brinell Hardness Tester Market : The Best Things About It

Industrial automation is the use of control systems, computers, IT technologies and robotics for handling distinct industrial processes and machinery as a replacement for human workforce.

How Important Is Brinell Hardness Tester ?

Global Brinell hardness tester Market – Insights

Global Brinell hardness tester market was valued at US$ 70.0 Mn in 2018, up from US$ 67.5 Mn in 2017. By 2027, the market is projected to reach US$ 104.3 Mn, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period (2019–2027). Brinell hardness tester is used to determine hardness of the material. Most commonly it is used to test materials that have a coarse or rough structure, which is hard to be tested by using other test methods.

This report focuses on Brinell Hardness Tester volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Key players profiled in the report on the global Brinell Hardness Tester market includes : Instron Corporation, LECO Corporation, Buehler International Inc., AMETEK, Inc., Bowers Group, King Tester Corporation, Shenyang Tianxing Testing lnstruments Co., Ltd., Laryee Technology Co, Ltd., Mitutoyo Corporation, Flexbar Machine Corporation, Tinius Olsen Testing Machine Company, Detroit Testing Machine Co., Hardness Testers AFFRI, Foundrax Engineering Products Ltd., and Indentec Hardness Testing Machines Limited.

The market is capable of becoming one of the most booming markets as it has tremendous growth potential discussed over the said forecast period.

Market Drivers: Rising Adoption and Popularity of Brinell Hardness Testers Among Different End-use Industries

Key players are focusing on developing novel hardness testing methods that use different materials. The properties of these materials can be examined by testing and the tests are conducted before and after the manufacturing of any product. The material needs to be tested for hardness to ensure safety, quality as well as standards of the product.

Brinell Hardness Tester Market Segmentation:

Global Brinell Hardness Tester Market, By Product Type:

Digital Magnetic Brinell Hardness Testers

Hydraulic Brinell Hardness Testers

Pin Impact Brinell Hardness Testers

Global Brinell Hardness Tester Market, By Application:

Construction

Metalworking

Electrical

Energy

Others

