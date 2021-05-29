[PDF] Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Beacon Market : Some Simple Steps To Grow.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Beacon ?

Factors Driving Growth of the Global Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Beacon Market:

The increasing adoption of Bluetooth low energy (BLE) beacon devices in proximity marketing is expected to drive growth of the global Bluetooth low energy (BLE) beacon market during the forecast period. Proximity marketing is a type of marketing, which uses technology such as Bluetooth low energy (BLE) beacon devices to target nearby smartphone devices, to showcase relevant advertisements to the user. For instance, if the user searches for a particular product on the internet using smartphone and walks into an offline store, Bluetooth low energy (BLE) beacon device can easily get connected to that person’s smartphone using Bluetooth connectivity and suggest relative information about the searched product on the smartphone.

The Top Leading Companies profiled in this report include: Onyx Beacon SRL, Estimote, Inc., Bluvision, Inc., Accent Advanced Systems, SLU, infsoft GmbH, BlueUp Srl., Gimbal, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Silicon Laboratories, and others.

Request For PDF Brochure: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/4138

Global Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Beacon Market: Regional Insights

On the basis of region, the global Bluetooth low energy (BLE) beacon market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. North America region held a major share in the global Bluetooth low energy (BLE) beacon market in 2019, owing to the presence of a large number of key players such as Estimote, Inc., Bluvision, Inc., Gimbal, Zebra Technologies Corporation, and others.

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Beacon Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of technology, the global Bluetooth low energy (BLE) beacon market is segmented into:

iBeacon

Eddystone

Others

On the basis of end use, the global Bluetooth low energy (BLE) beacon market is segmented into:

Retail

Travel & Tourism

Healthcare

Financial Institutions

Others

On the basis of region, the global Bluetooth low energy (BLE) beacon market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Beacon Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, Which are the prominent Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Beacon market players across the globe? Can i Add Specific Company? Yes, You can add Specific Company upto 3 Companies. Companies Covered as part of this study include: Onyx Beacon SRL, Estimote, Inc., Bluvision, Inc., Accent Advanced Systems, SLU, infsoft GmbH, BlueUp Srl., Gimbal, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Silicon Laboratories, and others., Can i Ask For Discount / Promo-Code? Yes, You Can Use “STAYHOME” Promo-Code and Get 20% Off on Price..!! Can i Ask For Customization as per My Requirement? Yes, You can Customise This Report as per Your Requirement Such as Region Wise or Country Wise Data. For Customization You Can Just Click Here and Tell Us about Your Requirement. How Many Clients You Served? Go through Our Trusted Client List : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/trusted-by

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.