[PDF] Blockchain Technology Market : Master The Art In Your Industry With These Few Tips

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Blockchain Technology ?

Market Insight- Global Blockchain Technology Market

Market Overview

A blockchain or also referred to as distributed ledger technology (DLT) is a growing list of records called blocks that are linked cryptography. Each block is comprised of a cryptographic hash of the previous block, which is a timestamp and transaction data. Blockchain is faster, more secure, and more economical technology used to carry out online transactions across financial services and nonfinancial sectors. Decentralization in this technology removes the need for any third party or intermediaries to verify online transactions. The application of blockchain has been extended in a variety of areas including mobile payment and factoring. There has been immense growth in the number of startups developing blockchain technology solutions during the period from 2014 to 2016. Blockchain has been deemed as a revolutionary technology since it aids in reducing risk, stamps out fraud, and brings transparency for a variety of applications.

The global blockchain technology market was accounted for US$ 1,977.1 Mn in terms of value in 2019 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 58.7% for the period 2019-2027

The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing.

Request For PDF Brochure: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/2846

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Accenture Plc, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. IBM Corporation, Infosys Ltd., Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, SAMSUNG, SAP SE, Siemens AG, Xilinx

Market Dynamics- Drivers

Faster and economical transactions offered by blockchain technology are expected to drive growth of the global blockchain technology market during the forecast period

In blockchain technology, the data is decentralized, which thereby removes the need for intermediaries or third parties to verify transactions. Elimination of third party interference reduces the magnitude of the cost required for third-party verification and data authentication. This control is distributed between the parties involved transactions, which in turn, makes it faster. Furthermore, blockchain technology significantly minimizes the infrastructure cost incurred due to intermediaries thereby speeding up the transactions. As a result of this, blockchain technology has attracted various sectors including nonfinancial sectors. Thus, reduced time for transactions is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Blockchain Technology Market Taxonomy:

Global Blockchain Technology Market, By Product Type:

Public blockchain,

Private blockchain

Consortium blockchain

Global Blockchain Technology Market, By Application:

Application

Financial Services

Non-Financial sector

Global Blockchain Technology Market, By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles

Accenture

Coinbase

Chain Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments

Future Plans

Consensys Systems (ConsenSys)

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited,

Digital Asset Holdings, LLC

IBM Corporation

JP Morgan Chase & CO

Microsoft Corporation

Ripple

R3

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is Blockchain Technology Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, The global Blockchain Technology market is estimated to account for US$ 80,177.1 Million by 2027 Which are the prominent Blockchain Technology market players across the globe? Can i Add Specific Company? Yes, You can add Specific Company upto 3 Companies. Companies Covered as part of this study include: Accenture Plc, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. IBM Corporation, Infosys Ltd., Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, SAMSUNG, SAP SE, Siemens AG, Xilinx, Can i Ask For Discount / Promo-Code? Yes, You Can Use “STAYHOME” Promo-Code and Get 20% Off on Price..!! Can i Ask For Customization as per My Requirement? Yes, You can Customise This Report as per Your Requirement Such as Region Wise or Country Wise Data. For Customization You Can Just Click Here and Tell Us about Your Requirement. How Many Clients You Served? Go through Our Trusted Client List : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/trusted-by

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.