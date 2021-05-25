[PDF] Blockchain Market : An Amazing Industry Growth Factor For Next..!!

Global information and communication technology (ICT) industry can be broadly segmented into IT equipment, software, IT & business services, telecommunication equipment, and carrier services. Widening business operations and rising demand for high-speed connectivity throughout the business value chain have led to vast integral applications of ICT. ICT finds application in every industry ranging from oil & gas, healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), to transportation & transit industries.

What Is Blockchain?

Blockchain technology is a decentralized software program that enables protected digital transactions of digital currencies such as Bitcoin. These transactions are recorded in the register from a number of computers. The register maintains a continuous set of data containing information about the transaction records without changing the transaction information. The data in the register is maintained in the form of lists, which are organized in Blocks for each time period. These Blocks consist of information about the transactions, and provide a reference to the previous Block, thus, linking the prior to the present. Block links to the prior Block to form a Blockchain. Generally, one Block contains the information about a set of transactional records for a particular period of time or fixed memory size.

Global Blockchain Market competition by top manufacturers are: IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc., SAP SE, Intel Corporation, Samsung Group, NVIDIA Corporation, Xilinx, Inc., AMD, Inc., Siemens AG, Accenture Plc, and Infosys Ltd.

Blockchain Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of type, the blockchain market segmented into:

Private

Public

Consortium

On the basis of application, the blockchain market segmented into:

Asset Management

Insurance

Payment

Supply Chain

Others

On the basis of end-user industry, the blockchain market segmented into:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Information Technology (IT)

Healthcare

Education

Telecom

Others

Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report? North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

