[PDF] Blockchain based Solutions for Security Labels Market : Some Tricks About It You Wish You Knew Before.

How Important Is Blockchain based Solutions for Security Labels ?

Market Dynamics

Security labels enable smart tracking and anti-counterfeiting. This helps supply chain companies to keep track of their consignments, and goods manufacturers are able to avoid counterfeiting of their products and maintain brand trust among the users. Moreover, decentralized ledgers help to speed up delayed authentication across the supply chain and securely accelerate the process.

Demand for security labels among end-use industries is rising rapidly due to the increasing need for authentic protection of packaged products. This is one of the major factors that is expected to fuel growth of the blockchain based solutions for security labels market.

The Top Leading Companies profiled in this report include: 3M Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries Inc., Honeywell International Inc., UPM Raflatac, Inc., OpSec Security, Inc., Tesa SE, Brady Corporation, Covectra, Inc., and Mega Fortris Sdn. Bhd.

Among end-use segment, the FMCG sub-segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of smart labels in the food and beverage industry.

Food and beverage industry is most prone to food fraud and affected the health and safety of the consumer. Therefore, the F&B industry manufacturers are using smart labels, as it helps to track the deliberate tampering, adulteration, and misrepresentation of food, which poses risk to consumers.

Blockchain based Solutions for Security Labels Market Taxonomy:

Global Blockchain based Solutions for Security Labels Market, By Identification Method:

Bar code

Radio Frequency Identification

Holographic

Global Blockchain based Solutions for Security Labels Market, By End-use Industry:

FMCG

Automotive

Retail

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

