[PDF] Blockchain based Solutions for Security Labels : Few Super Useful Tips To Improve In Your Industry.

Blockchain is a record keeping technology. It is widely used in cryptocurrency to store the information and in security labels to protect packaged products from counterfeiting. Security labels enable smart tractability of the product in the supply chain, ensure the authenticity of the product. Moreover, use of security labels also helps to avoid tampering, adulterating, and counterfeiting of original product. Security labels are a vital part of the anti-counterfeiting solutions.

Expected Value Till Forecast: US$ 36,373.8 Million by 2027

Global Blockchain based Solutions for Security Labels Market Forecast till 2027 research includes reliable economic, international, and country-level forecasts and analysis. It offers a holistic view of the competitive market and thorough analyses of the supply chain to help companies identify closely significant trends in the company practices seen in the sector.

Major Companies listed in this Reports are :- 3M Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries Inc., Honeywell International Inc., UPM Raflatac, Inc., OpSec Security, Inc., Tesa SE, Brady Corporation, Covectra, Inc., and Mega Fortris Sdn. Bhd.

Blockchain based Solutions for Security Labels Market Taxonomy:

Global Blockchain based Solutions for Security Labels Market, By Identification Method:

Bar code

Radio Frequency Identification

Holographic

Global Blockchain based Solutions for Security Labels Market, By End-use Industry:

FMCG

Automotive

Retail

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

