[PDF] Biometrics Technology Market : Take Advantage and Grow – Read These Few Tips

How Important Is Biometrics Technology ?

Market Overview

Biometrics is a technical term used for body measurements and calculations and refers to metrics related to human characteristics. It analyzes and measures the human body characteristics such as DNA, iris, voice, fingerprints, hand measurements, etc. for authentication purposes. The captured biometric template is stored in an extracted format in the database. Once the user is registered to the biometric machine, he is asked to give his biometric template for authentication purposes where his original template gets compared with the one which is stored in the database. This comparison is done using a pattern-matching algorithm. Furthermore, if both the templates match then, the user is granted access to secure areas.

The global Biometrics Technology market is estimated to account for US$ 23,311.5 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2019.

The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Accu-Time Systems, Inc., Daon, Inc., BIO-Key International, Inc., IrisGuard, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Lumidigm, Inc., IDTECK, Suprema, Inc., 3M Cogent, Inc., RCG Holdings, Ltd., and NEC Corporation.

Market Trends

Increasing security concerns

Rising security concerns and increasing dependence on computers to store important data are expected to drive the biometrics market in the upcoming years. Furthermore, prices of basic biometric machines such as fingerprint recognition devices, etc. have reduced significantly over the last decade. The minimum cost of a fingerprint attendance system is between US$ 70 to 80. Moreover, improving financial position of the people, as they aspire to safeguard their property has helped this technology to explore new markets across the globe.

Biometrics Technology Market Taxonomy:

Global Biometrics Technology Market, By Components:

Face

Hand geometry

Voice

Signature

Iris

AFIS

Non-AFIS

Others

Global Biometrics Technology Market, By End Users:

Government

Defense Services

Banking and Finance

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Home Safety and Security

Transport / Visa / Logistics

Others (Retail, hospitality, gaming and automobile)

