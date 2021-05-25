[PDF] Biometric Vehicle Access Market : Reinvent Your Strategies And Win Ways To Achieve Greate Materstroke

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

What Is Biometric Vehicle Access?

Biometric technology is a system, which measures the statistical analytics of any individual, based on the physiological and behavioural characteristics. It is used for the recognition of manual access by using finger prints, voice recognition, iris recognition, and others. Biometric technology benefits the vehicles, as it increases the efficiency, helps in easy tracking and strengthens the vehicle’s safety & security system.

Biometric Vehicle Access Market Key players: Safran S.A, Hitachi Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Nuance Communications, Synaptics Incorporated BIODIT, Denso Corporation, EyeLock, FPC, HID Global, IriTech, KeyLemon, NEC, Olea Sensor Networks, and VOXX International Corporation.

Biometric Vehicle Access Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of vehicle type, the global biometric vehicle access market is segmented into:

Passenger Cars

Battery Electric Vehicles

On the basis of authentication type, the global biometric vehicle access market is segmented into:

Finger Print Recognition

Voice Recognition

Hand Geometry

On the basis of technology, the global biometric vehicle access market is segmented into:

Face Recognition

Iris Recognition

