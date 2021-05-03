[PDF] Biometric Sensors Market : Some Tricks About It You Wish You Knew Before.
Key Market Players : 3M, Crossmatch Technologies Inc., Idex Asa, Infineon Technologies Ag, Fulcrum Biometrics, Safran, Precise Biometrics Ab, NEC Corporation, Zkteco Inc., and Suprema Inc.
The global Biometric Sensors market is estimated to account for US$ 1.8 Billion by 2025
Biometric Sensors Market Taxonomy:
Global Biometric Sensors Market, By Product Type:
- Capacitive Sensors
- Optical Sensors
- Thermal Sensors
- Ultrasound Sensors
- Electric Field Sensors
Global Biometric Sensors Market, By Application:
- Voice Scan
- Finger Scan
- Hand Scan
- Facial Scan
- Iris Scan
- Middleware
- Vein Scan
- Others
Global Biometric Sensors Market, By End Use Industry:
- Consumer electronics
- Smart Phones
- Smart Watches
- Other Smart Gadgets
- Automotive
- Hospital
- Commercial Center
- Educational Hubs
- Research labs
- Banking and Financial sector
- Others
