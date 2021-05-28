[PDF] Biometric Sensors Market : Know How You Can Make A Great Impact With Simple Hacks On It.

The global semiconductors market was valued at US$ 330 billion in 2016 is projected to surpass US$ 395 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 2%. Significant growth opportunities offered by industrial and automotive segments, tremendous growth potential in BRIC nations and increasing focus on technological advancements in U.S. and China are expected to favor growth of the semiconductors market. In addition to industrial and automotive segments, the semiconductor market can be broadly classified into data processing, communications, and consumer electronics. On the basis of components, the industry can be further segmented into memories, MPUs & MCUs, logic, analogue ICs, discrete semiconductors, optical semiconductors, and sensors and actuators.

What Is Biometric Sensors?

Biometric sensor is a transducer that transforms a biometric treat for instance voice, fingerprint, face, iris among others of an individual into an electrical signal. The sensors primarily measures as well as delivers pressure, temperature, light, electrical capacity, and speed or other categories of energies. Numerous wearable devices, such as smart bands, smart watches, ear pods, and smart eyeglasses include biometric identification competencies in order to identify a person’s biometric characters, which includes blood pressure and heart rate.

Market Dynamics The mounting usage of wearable and portable biometric devices is expected to thrust the growth of biometric sensors market over the forecast period. Increasing consumer inclination towards smart phones is also one of the major reasons behind the growth of biometric sensors market globally. Increasing application for in-car-biometric sensors in luxury cars for better driving experiences is boosting growth the growth of biometric sensor market globally. On the security side, biometric identity features in luxury cars comprises fingerprint, voice, gesture, and iris recognition, which is contributing in the positive development of the market. Advantages of using fingerprint scan, iris scan, palm, and facial recognition to safely operate bank lockers is another major growth boosting factor for the biometric sensors market globally.

Key players/manufacturers: 3M, Crossmatch Technologies Inc., Idex Asa, Infineon Technologies Ag, Fulcrum Biometrics, Safran, Precise Biometrics Ab, NEC Corporation, Zkteco Inc., and Suprema Inc.

Biometric Sensors Market Taxonomy:

Global Biometric Sensors Market, By Product Type:

Capacitive Sensors



Optical Sensors



Thermal Sensors



Ultrasound Sensors



Electric Field Sensors

Global Biometric Sensors Market, By Application:

Voice Scan



Finger Scan



Hand Scan



Facial Scan



Iris Scan



Middleware



Vein Scan



Others

Global Biometric Sensors Market, By End Use Industry:

Consumer electronics



Smart Phones





Smart Watches





Other Smart Gadgets



Automotive



Hospital



Commercial Center



Educational Hubs



Research labs



Banking and Financial sector



Others

Which are the prominent Biometric Sensors market players across the globe?

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

