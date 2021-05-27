[PDF] Bicycle & Components Market : How Green Is Your Bicycle & Components? To Make A Growth Impact In Your Business

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

What Is Bicycle & Components?

A bicycle or a bike is a manually-powered or peddle-drive, motor-powered vehicle with two wheels that are attached to frames, one behind the other. There are different components associated with a bicycle including axle, bar ends, belt-drive, cable-guide, dynamo, brake, bearing, bell, etc. Since its first model, bicycle has evolved significantly with better designs, comfort, driving experience and overall appearance. Bicycles are used for various activities such as mountain bike, road bike, city bike, electric bike, children bike, and others such as freight bike, ice bike, and more.

Market Overview A bicycle or a bike is a manually-powered or peddle-drive, motor-powered vehicle with two wheels that are attached to frames, one behind the other. The composites refer to the combination of two or more constituent materials that possess typically different chemical and physical properties. These constituents when combined produces a material that possesses characteristics different from that of individual components. There are different components associated with a bicycle including axle, bar ends, belt-drive, cable-guide, dynamo, brake, bearing, bell, etc. Since its first model, bicycle has evolved significantly with better designs, comfort, driving experience and overall appearance. Bicycles are used for various activities such as mountain bike, road bike, city bike, electric bike, children bike, and others such as freight bike, ice bike, and more. The global bicycle and components market is estimated to account for US$ 54,735.3 Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecasted period (2019-2027)

Global Bicycle and Component Market, By Application:

Mountain Bike

Road Bike

City Bike

Electric Bike

Children Bike

Others

Global Bicycle and Component Market, By Technology:

Continuous Fiber Composites

Discontinuous Fiber Composites

Metals

Global Bicycle and Component Market, By Component:

Rims

Frames

Saddles

Other Components

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is Bicycle & Components Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, The global Bicycle & Components market is estimated to account for US$ 72,571.34 million by 2027 Which are the prominent Bicycle & Components market players across the globe? Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report? North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

