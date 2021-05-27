[PDF] Battery Alloys Market : How The Things Will Change When You Will Know More About It.

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

What Is Battery Alloys?

There are different metals and alloys used in the manufacturing of batteries. However, alloys are preferred more as they sustain the battery functionality. There are also different types of batteries, which means they require a different type of alloys to fulfill respective requirements. They are classified as primary batteries and secondary batteries. Lead, antimony, selenium, calcium, aluminum, zinc, vanadium, and tin are some of the most common metals used in battery alloys. They are primarily used in battery nodes.

Market Outlook The global battery alloys market size is expected to increase, owing to new applications of batteries developed across the world. Moreover, technological advancement and reach of batteries among common masses have increased the market share for the global battery alloys market. For instance, battery alloys find applications in the automotive industry. Increasing demand for electric vehicles is a major driving factor growth of the market. Electric cars have helped to reduce CO2 emission, which is a major factor in global warming. Moreover, electric cars are cleaner, cheaper, and more efficient than conventional fuel cars. This has increased the demand for batteries, subsequently supporting growth of the global battery alloys market. Developed economies such as North America and Europe pose a huge opportunity for the global battery alloys market.

